3 Bedroom Home in Evansdale - $209,900

Classy and updated all rolled into one!! This home has a new and airy feel with it’s updated kitchen, new family room addition and bathroom updates!! 3-4 bedroom, 1.75 bathrooms, formal dining, open kitchen to the living room and more!! Several improvements including: roof (2017), windows (2017) and central air (2015). Great storage in the large closets, built ins and double detached garage!! XL lot almost a half acre with both parcels!!!