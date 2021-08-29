Classy and updated all rolled into one! This home has a new & airy feel with it’s updated kitchen, new family room addition and bathroom updates! 3-4 bedroom, 1.75 bathrooms, formal dining, open kitchen to the living room and more! Several improvements including: roof (2017), windows (2017) and central air (2015). Great storage in the large closets, built ins and double detached garage! XL lot almost a half acre with both parcels!
3 Bedroom Home in Evansdale - $205,000
