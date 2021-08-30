 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Evansdale - $190,000

  • Updated
Kick back and relax in this cabin like home. Entering through the front door, you are greeted with the cozy living room with access to the private backyard with large deck, perfect for grilling and relaxing. The eat in kitchen also creates the perfect space to catch up on your day. The main floor also features a bedroom, full bath, and laundry hookups right off the kitchen. Upstairs features 2 large bedrooms and bathroom. Downstairs, create the perfect game room or extra living room with spare bedroom and half bath. Oversized 2 stall garage.

