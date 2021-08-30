Kick back and relax in this cabin like home. Entering through the front door, you are greeted with the cozy living room with access to the private backyard with large deck, perfect for grilling and relaxing. The eat in kitchen also creates the perfect space to catch up on your day. The main floor also features a bedroom, full bath, and laundry hookups right off the kitchen. Upstairs features 2 large bedrooms and bathroom. Downstairs, create the perfect game room or extra living room with spare bedroom and half bath. Oversized 2 stall garage.
3 Bedroom Home in Evansdale - $190,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Police have released the name of the man who was shot and died outside a Highway 218 convenience store during Tuesday’s thunderstorms.
- Updated
The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down in northwest Iowa Sunday evening, but no substantial damage or injuries were immediately reported
- Updated
A second person has been arrested in what police said was an apparent robbery that led to gunfire and the death of a Waterloo man on Tuesday.
- Updated
Inspector: “Due to numerous foodborne-illness risk-factor violations ... the person in charge needs to review what their duties and responsibilities are in this facility."
- Updated
Police are investigating a shooting that broke out near a Waterloo convenience store as heavy storms passed through the area Tuesday afternoon.
"Victim 1 stated they placed a pillow over his face during the videos so he would not see any bad stuff," the charging information reads.
- Updated
Authorities continue to investigate a fatal shooting that erupted at one of the busiest intersections in the city during a torrential downpour.
- Updated
At trial, the defense argued that Miskell acted in self defense
“It’s bittersweet because of how it happened with the fire, but we're back with a new and improved bowling center" – and a new two-story bar and restaurant named Kingpin Social.
- Updated
Hunt is accused of indicating he was buying the firearms for himself when he was actually purchasing them for others.