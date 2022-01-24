OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 1:30-2:30 Happy New Year!! New to the market in Evansdale this 3 Bed 2 Bath Ranch style home has room to grow in the basement. One of the bedrooms is located in the basement with a egress window. The foundation to this house was poured in 2012, the basement is as dry as they come!! Put your own personal touches in this beauty to truly make it your own. You are the first home entering this beautiful subdivision, and it's a very quiet and peaceful neighborhood, not much traffic. With a spacious driveway leading to the double car garage, come see for yourself today!! You will be glad you did, wont be available long P.S. ALL APPLIANCES STAY!!
3 Bedroom Home in Evansdale - $180,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a Jan. 8 shooting that claimed the life of a Waterloo man.
After watching Gov. Kim Reynold’s speech Jan. 11, I felt compelled to write this editorial as a lifelong advocate for Iowa’s hardworking teach…
A Waterloo man has been arrested for trying to steal a vehicle following a home break-in.
Police continue to investigate a weekend shooting that claimed the life of a young Waterloo man.
Police are investigating an overnight shooting that damaged a vehicle with people inside.
WATCH NOW: Man suspected of killing girlfriend, shooting teen daughter captured in Waterloo after standoff
A man suspected in the shooting death of his girlfriend and shooting and injuring his teenage daughter in Wisconsin was taken into custody after a standoff at a Waterloo home Wednesday.
The owner of a Jesup trucking company has been sentenced to a year and nine months in federal prison for allegedly failing to pay taxes.
Fredrick Williams’ sister explained for jurors his trip to Minnesota and the Mall of America in 2018 while authorities and family members were searching for his missing wife
Gardner became Dunkerton's all-time assist leader while the community raised $10,000 in donations for Fettkether's battle against cancer Tuesday night.
Drug- and alcohol-related crimes were the driver behind a nearly 29% increase in crime in Black Hawk County in 2021, according to data newly released from the sheriff's office.