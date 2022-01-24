 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Evansdale - $180,000

OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 1:30-2:30 Happy New Year!! New to the market in Evansdale this 3 Bed 2 Bath Ranch style home has room to grow in the basement. One of the bedrooms is located in the basement with a egress window. The foundation to this house was poured in 2012, the basement is as dry as they come!! Put your own personal touches in this beauty to truly make it your own. You are the first home entering this beautiful subdivision, and it's a very quiet and peaceful neighborhood, not much traffic. With a spacious driveway leading to the double car garage, come see for yourself today!! You will be glad you did, wont be available long P.S. ALL APPLIANCES STAY!!

