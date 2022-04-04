OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, APRIL 3rd (1:00-2:00 pm). If you are that Buyer searching for a affordable low maintenance home. This could be the one! 3 Bedroom ranch style with a updated semi handicap accessible bath. Combination Kitchen dining area, nice living room. Full unfinished Lower level ready to custom design to your specific wants and desires. Attached 14x26 garage (364 sq ft) also enjoy those sunsets in 3 season room away from those insects that can really bug you! Private wooded lot on a quit dead end street. Immediate possession call today to see for your self!
3 Bedroom Home in Evansdale - $169,500
