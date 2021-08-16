OPEN HOUSE: Sunday, August 15th from 1:00-2:30 pm. Unique opportunity here! Very nice front deck or choose the deck in back to enjoy your morning coffee or evening treat. 3 bedroom. 1 on main floor 1 in dormer 1 in lower level with egress, 3 Baths 1.5 story home. Possible 4th bedroom currently converted to a Dinning area. Living room with cove ceilings and some hardwood floors throughout. Updated mechanicals within 4 years, roof shingled 4-5 years ago. Vinyl replacement windows and original throughout. Kitchen with washer & dryer hookups. Could be converted to cabinets or Pantry. Master Bedroom in dormer with full bath and 4 closets. 140 square foot 3 season porch. Finished lower level has family room, a second kitchen, bedroom & a 3/4 bath. Maintenance free siding on house. Spray foamed insulation on exterior foundation. Double garage plus a 36x24 heated pole building with metal roof built in 2017/2018 total square footage of both buildings is 1440! Perfect for Car/ Motorcycle enthusiast, wood worker or toy hobbyist perfect man cave or she shed area! Privacy fenced lot.
3 Bedroom Home in Evansdale - $159,900
