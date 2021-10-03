OPEN HOUSE: Sunday, October 3rd from 1:00-2:30 pm. Unique opportunity here! Very nice front deck or choose the deck in back to enjoy your morning coffee or evening treat. 3 bedroom. 1 on main floor 1 in dormer 1 in lower level with egress, 3 Baths 1.5 story home. Possible 4th bedroom currently converted to a Dinning area. Living room with cove ceilings and some hardwood floors throughout. Updated mechanicals within 4 years, roof shingled 4-5 years ago. Vinyl replacement windows and original throughout. Kitchen with washer & dryer hookups. Could be converted to cabinets or Pantry. Master Bedroom in dormer with full bath and 4 closets. 140 square foot 3 season porch. Finished lower level has family room, a second kitchen, bedroom & a 3/4 bath. Maintenance free siding on house. Spray foamed insulation on exterior foundation. Double garage plus a 36x24 heated pole building with metal roof built in 2017/2018 total square footage of both buildings is 1440! Perfect for Car/ Motorcycle enthusiast, wood worker or toy hobbyist perfect man cave or she shed area! Privacy fenced lot.
3 Bedroom Home in Evansdale - $156,950
Related to this story
Most Popular
Garbage in all areas of the kitchen, a can with cigarette butts, soiled clothing and pajamas were among numerous health violations found.
The pickup truck caught fire following the crash, apparently setting off ammunition inside the vehicle, according to police.
The offense is a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
Authorities have released the identity of the Hudson man who perished in a Tuesday morning crash north of town.
A Waterloo man is in custody after a his handgun fired as he was Tasered
WATERLOO — A city councilor running for mayor and the political action committee backing her accused Mayor Quentin Hart of secretly changing t…
The firearm had been reported stolen from Mount Pleasant, police said.
UNI professor who imposed mask mandate in his class relieved of in-person teaching duties for semester
CEDAR FALLS -- The University of Northern Iowa biology professor who this month imposed a mask mandate in his class and threatened lower grade…
A third candidate has emerged in the race for Waterloo mayor, determined to make the election a referendum on what she believes are the mayor's failures over the past six years.
Three parents spoke at Monday's meeting, calling on the district to expand recess for elementary students.