Absolutely as cute as can be! Step inside this freshly updated ranch home with all new flooring running throughout the first floor. The kitchen features a new backsplash that accents the oak cabinets. Off the kitchen is a breakfast nook perfect for enjoying your morning coffee and view of the backyard. 3 bedrooms and a full bath finish off the main floor. Downstairs features a laundry room and storage. Outside boasts an oversized 2 stall garage, large backyard and firepit.
3 Bedroom Home in Evansdale - $129,675
