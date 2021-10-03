 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Elk Run Heights - $150,000

3 Bedroom Home in Elk Run Heights - $150,000

OPEN HOUSE: Sunday, October 3rd from 3:30-5:00 pm. Shirley Addition in Elk Run Heights! 3 Bedroom Ranch with Double garage! Needs some detailing to shine! Full partially finished lower level with Egress window in 3rd Bedroom. also has a nice spacious family room. Nice lot and close to neighborhood park.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News