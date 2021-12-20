 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by The State Training School

3 Bedroom Home in Dunkerton - $254,900

3 Bedroom Home in Dunkerton - $254,900

Small town living at its best just minutes from Waterloo. Check out this Nice 3 bedroom Ranch in Dunkerton. Very nice custom Cherry Kitchen with hardwood floors and open floor plan with a gas fireplace. Finished walkout basement with a fourth non conforming bedroom/office. Relax on the large deck off the kitchen/dining room and enjoy the fenced in back yard. Walking trail right next to the back yard and a children's playground 1/2 block away. Schools are walking distance from this home.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News