3 Bedroom Home in Dunkerton - $254,900

Small town living at its best just minutes from Waterloo. Check out this Nice 3 bedroom Ranch in Dunkerton. Very nice custom Cherry Kitchen with hardwood floors and open floor plan with a gas fireplace. Finished walkout basement with a fourth non conforming bedroom/office. Relax on the large deck off the kitchen/dining room and enjoy the fenced in back yard. Walking trail right next to the back yard and a children's playground 1/2 block away. Schools are walking distance from this home.