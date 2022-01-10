Make yourself at home in this charming Dunkerton home. Walking in the front door, you are greeted with an open living room, dining room and kitchen with loads of natural light flowing in. The main floor also features a family room conveniently located off the attached garage with cozy wood~burning fire place, built~in cabinetry and sliding door to the expansive back yard. The main floor also features 3 bedrooms with large closets in each. Downstairs, you will find a ¾ bath and possibilities galore!! The lower level is ready to become your next family room, office, workout room or bedroom!!!!
3 Bedroom Home in Dunkerton - $174,990
