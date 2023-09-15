Enjoy your own little piece of paradise in this hidden oasis with a beautiful view of the woods and a private pond. This log cabin home has a large open living area on the main level that opens to a kitchen and dining area. The loft overlooks the living area with a great view of the pond. The main bedroom has an ensuite bath with a soaking tub, dual vanity, and shower; with access to a private deck overlooking the pond. You will love entertaining all your friends and family in the lower-level family room with a bar area and slider out to a large deck. The lower level also has an office, workshop, half bath, storage room and mudroom. If you like to tinker around, you will be in heaven with a 30x50 shop that is ready to be set up as the workshop of your dreams.