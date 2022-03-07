3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $334,900

Let nature surround you in this three bedroom, two bathroom farmhouse with over three acres to roam! Located in the countryside near Denver, this is the perfect place to call home! Enjoy the serenity, with beautiful sunrises and sunsets, and enjoy wildlife including deer and turkey! Stepping inside, the eat-in kitchen area is the first to catch your eye with its clean lines and dual color cabinetry! This space flows easily into the living room with its fantastic natural lighting and great views of the exterior. This area opens to a reading room/office area. Further inside, you will find a great sized bedroom, and a bathroom with laundry located right off of the mudroom. The upper level has the spacious master bedroom, a huge bathroom, as well as an additional bedroom and a flex space perfect for a craft room, gaming room, or playroom. The unfinished lower level is packed with potential, giving much room for additional living space and storage. On the exterior, you will love the wrap-around porch for enjoying your morning coffee, the attached two stall garage, basketball court and huge pole building. There are endless possibilities for the pole building, much of it is wide open with loads of storage and the rest has great finished space. With its many features, beautiful land, and wonderful outbuilding, this rare opportunity is the perfect place to call home! Schedule a tour today!