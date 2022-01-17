3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $189,900

Are you looking for a new home to start off the new year? This ranch style home is within walking distance of the golf course and school, placing it in an ideal location in Denver! As you enter the front door, the living room includes a large window for natural light and an inviting fireplace. This leads into the dining area and kitchen. Included on the main floor are 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath, with plenty of closets. You can view the large backyard through the sliding glass doors off the kitchen. The basement is spacious and ready for you to make your own. There is plenty of room for storage, family room, or game room! The basement also includes the laundry and a half bath. Contact your favorite realtor today for a showing!