3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $69,900

Endless opportunities for investors, or flippers. Also would make a great lot to build your new home\duplex in a great Cedar Heights neighborhood. Sitting on nearly 0.2 acres this home offers 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, and 1184 square feet of finish. Contact your favorite agent today for a private showing!!!!

