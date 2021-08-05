Endless opportunities for investors, or flippers. Also would make a great lot to build your new home\duplex in a great Cedar Heights neighborhood. Sitting on nearly 0.2 acres this home offers 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, and 1184 square feet of finish. Contact your favorite agent today for a private showing!!!!
3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $69,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Just eight months after stepping into a new role created by the city, Toni Babcock, human resources manager for Cedar Falls, is resigning.
- Updated
Four teens have been charged after they allegedly used a BB gun to hold up a pizza delivery driver Thursday night.
- Updated
The vehicle drove off, and police found it later parked and empty a short distance away.
- Updated
Prosecutors said Derrius Hollis’ life-threatening injuries came when he was thrown head-first into a concrete driveway and repeatedly kicked in the head.
- Updated
Firefighters found a blaze that was close to the mobile home and a nearby convenience store.
- Updated
A judge has found a Cedar Falls man guilty of sexually abusing a boy over several years.
- Updated
A Waterloo man remains hospitalized following a July 22 motorcycle crash.
- Updated
The property owner is still deciding whether it’s enough.
- Updated
Alvarez’s future is uncertain as he faces possible criminal charges in the tangle with police and sheriff’s deputies
- Updated
OTTUMWA — Police have arrested and charged the husband of a woman whose remains were found in the Des Moines River.