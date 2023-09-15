You know what they say, location, location, location!! This acreage has a park like setting on North Union Rd, close to town but feels very secluded. There is quite a mix of mature timber, Pin Oak, White Pine, Walnut and some dead ash but that makes great firewood. Home is a 1960's built ranch, 3 bedroom/1.5 bath with a nice four seasons room that has a wood burning stove. Close to farmstead pre-school, Fareway and UNI. Home is on septic and well. This is an estate sale so property is being sold as is. Don't miss this unique property!!