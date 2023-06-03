NEW~CONSTRUCTION!! Be prepared to Be impressed with Ellis Custom Home design!! This home offers over 1700~sq~feet on the main level. This home offers Incredible quality and modern details around!! You`ll immediately love the open floor plan, living room offers Custom beams in the tray ceilings to match fire place mental and island, gorgeous fireplace surrounded with stone from floor to ceiling. Custom built cabinetry with quartz center tops, under cabinets lights, back splash, pot filler, all Samsung~Bespoke kitchen appliances are included. Master Bedroom offers 10ft trey ceiling with can~lights and ceiling fan.Master offers Over size walk in shower with custom tile from floor to ceiling also soaking tub and walk~in closet. Oversize 3rd stall garage, 2~by~6 Construction, Anderson windows. More photos coming soon. Seller is a Licensed Real Estate Agent in the state of IA/ owner of Ellis Custom Homes...
3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $524,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Saturday night crash in Iowa City left a former Waterloo woman dead and three teenagers injured.
The Christiason family, who live in Cedar Falls, have shared their story of providing their transgender son with the care he needed to thrive.
Broadway tour companies were calling the Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center to book shows for 2023-24 after ticket sales that made last…
An Iowa City woman picked up several theft charges in Waterloo, including for the theft of a 1995 Cadillac DeVille.
Social media users shared a range of false claims this week. Here are the facts.