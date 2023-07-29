NEW-CONSTRUCTION! Be prepared to Be impressed with Ellis Custom Home design! This home offers over 1700-sq-feet on the main level. This home offers Incredible quality and modern details around! You'll immediately love the open floor plan, living room offers Custom beams in the tray ceilings to match fire place mental and island, gorgeous fireplace surrounded with stone from floor to ceiling. Custom built cabinetry with quartz counter-tops, under cabinets lights, back splash, pot filler, all Samsung-Bespoke kitchen appliances are included. Master Bedroom offers 10ft trey ceiling with can-lights and ceiling fan.Master offers Over size walk in shower with custom tile from floor to ceiling also soaking tub and walk-in closet. Oversize 3rd stall garage, 2-by-6 Construction, Anderson windows, solid core interior doors, seamless luxurios flooring throughout main floor. More photos coming soon. Seller is a Licensed Real Estate Agent in the state of IA/ owner of Ellis Custom Homes.