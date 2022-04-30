Welcome to Panther Builders Signature Series Madison 2.0 floor plan! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in the Prairie West neighborhood is sure to meet your needs. The Madison 2.0 floor plan boasts quality, beautiful finishes all throughout, including Mannington laminate flooring, Bertch cabinets, Lindsey windows, 3cm Quartz countertops, and so much more. Room enough for the entire family ~ with a spacious unfinished basement that is framed with HVAC & electrical run and ready to be finished to your liking. This home is scheduled to be complete in July 2022. Schedule an appointment today to customize this beautiful home!
3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $478,793
