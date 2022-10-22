Check out the newest plan from Skogman Homes, the Kintzel. A stunning 2 story home with amazing views from your great room and master bedroom. Your main floor includes a great room with fireplace, a spacious kitchen with walk-in pantry, and tons of natural light. The 2nd floor steals the show with a 2nd living area! Along with the master suite, 2 additional bedrooms and the laundry room, you have an amazing flex space! This space could be used for a kids hangout, 2nd family room, office area, you name it! Come check out this amazing space today!!
3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $469,999
