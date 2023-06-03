The Madison by Skogman Homes. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has the opportunity for an additional bedroom and bath in the lower level along with a great family room space. White cabinets topped with a beautiful, fresh-feeling quartz top anchor the great room space along with a touch of warm wood accents. This home has endless upgrades including chrome plumbing fixtures by Moen, and stunning LVP floors by Shaw. We have also created a spacious patio in your backyard, perfect for relaxing after a long day, or entertaining friends and family. Contact agent for details.