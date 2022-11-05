**SAVE $10,000 NOW! TAKE IT OFF THE PRICE OR USE IT TOWARDS ADDITIONAL FINISHES OR LOWER LEVEL FINISH!** Check out the newest plan from Skogman Homes, the Kintzel. A stunning 2 story home with amazing views from your great room and master bedroom. Your main floor includes a great room with fireplace, a spacious kitchen with walk-in pantry, and tons of natural light. The 2nd floor steals the show with a 2nd living area! Along with the master suite, 2 additional bedrooms and the laundry room, you have an amazing flex space! This space could be used for a kids hangout, 2nd family room, office area, you name it! Come check out this amazing space today!! Incentive ends 12-31-22
3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $449,999
-
- Updated
