3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $445,000

Here is your opportunity to own an acreage on a blacktop in Cedar Falls School district! This property offers an incredible amount of heated storage for all of your toys or business needs on over 5.5 acres. Almost 5,000 sq ft of heated building space! There is also plenty of outdoor storage space, RV hookups, barn, and hoop building. 1.5 acres on the West end of the property is zoned A-R for possible new home site! Endless possibilities with this acreage, truly a rare offering! Home has one bedroom on the main level as well as a bath. Upstairs you will find two more bedrooms and a bath complete with jetted tub. No need to freeze this winter as even the 26x32 attached garage is heated and insulated!

