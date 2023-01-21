This Red Oak 2 story home includes a finished 1/2 bath and rec room w/ wet bar rough in the lower level, perfect for movie nights or entertaining friends and family. Additional square footage has also been added to the standard plan of this home, allowing for a redesigned kitchen layout that includes a pantry with glass French doors. Painted trim on the main floor, quartz tops in your kitchen, and so much more. Additional finish details available upon request.
3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $435,449
NEW HAMPTON — A rural New Hampton man accused of a 2020 overdose death has been indicted on federal opioid charges.
Metronet recently completed construction in the neighborhood around Crossroads Mall.
The case against Josh Bowmar, 32, Sarah Bowmar, 33, and Bowmar Bowhunting LLC of Ankeny, Iowa, was related to the largest known case of poaching in Nebraska.
WATERLOO — A Waterloo content creator said he plans to appeal a jury’s verdict that he obstructed police who were arresting his neighbor as pa…
Sandie Greco has worked in a man’s world for more than 50 years.
My Christmas tree is still up for a reason; many reasons, in fact.
According to a Sheriff's Office report, Mary Frahm was unable to escape the fire because her doors wouldn't unlock and her windows wouldn't roll down.
Three people, including a 6-year-old girl, were murdered inside their tent at Maquoketa State Park in July. Since then, Iowa investigators have given no hint of a motive and refuse to release documents related to their investigation, even though the case has concluded.
The current owner of the area’s only gay bar is looking for someone else to take over.
Four people were taken to hospital following a car accident on Monday.