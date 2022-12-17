3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $434,999

**SAVE $10,000 NOW! TAKE IT OFF THE PRICE OR USE IT TOWARDS ADDITIONAL FINISHES OR LOWER LEVEL FINISH!** The Madison by Skogman Homes. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has the opportunity for an additional bedroom and bath in the lower level along with a great family room space. White cabinets topped with a beautiful, fresh-feeling quartz top anchor the great room space along with a touch of warm wood accents. Black plumbing fixtures, black door levers, and black and gold light fixtures make this space truly unique. We have also created a spacious 16x16 patio in your backyard, perfect for relaxing after a long day, or entertaining friends and family. Bonus- move in before the Holidays! Incentive ends 12-31-22