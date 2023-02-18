*NEW YEAR INCENTIVE - Save $10,000 plus a free washer and dryer* This Cambridge II home has so many custom features! We begin with adding square footage to your great room and kitchen area as well as widening the garage. We have dressed up the elevation of the home with additional windows and stone accents. Inside, your kitchen and bathroom will have quartz countertops, beautiful lighting accents and plumbing fixtures. LVP flooring graces your main areas along with painted trim. All finishes can be viewed upon request.