*NEW YEAR INCENTIVE - Save $10,000 plus a free washer and dryer* This Cambridge II home has so many custom features! We begin with adding square footage to your great room and kitchen area as well as widening the garage. We have dressed up the elevation of the home with additional windows and stone accents. Inside, your kitchen and bathroom will have quartz countertops, beautiful lighting accents and plumbing fixtures. LVP flooring graces your main areas along with painted trim. All finishes can be viewed upon request.
3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $434,479
Related to this story
Most Popular
CEDAR FALLS — A Cedar Falls man is dead and three others injured following a two-vehicle collision north of Cedar Falls late Saturday.
The Kansas City Chiefs welcomed two new fans to the world on Super Bowl Sunday with a third apparently on the way.
Police are talking with witnesses after a man was shot in the mouth at a Waterloo home Wednesday afternoon.
A Waterloo teen has been detained for allegedly shooting one person and trying to shoot another at a Waterloo home Wednesday afternoon.
WATERLOO — After a national search, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley tapped someone in its own ranks to head the organization.