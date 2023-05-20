This Red Oak 2 story home includes a finished 1/2 bath and rec room w/ wet bar rough in the lower level, perfect for movie nights or entertaining friends and family. Additional square footage has also been added to the standard plan of this home, allowing for a redesigned kitchen layout that includes a pantry with glass French doors. Painted trim on the main floor, quartz tops in your kitchen, and so much more. Additional finish details available upon request.
3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $424,999
