Just like new!! This beautiful home in the Wild Horse Ridge neighborhood is a modified Tyler plan. The great room is flooded with natural light from the custom windows, and is anchored by a gas fireplace with stone surround on the interior wall. The kitchen is bright and airy with white cabinets topped by a stunning quartz. You will love the roomy pantry and main floor laundry room as well!! Your master suite is spacious and includes a walk~in closet along with a gorgeous tile shower. The lower level is plumbed for a wet bar and 3\4 bath as well. Don't miss your chance to see this beautiful home!!!!
3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $424,900
-
- Updated
