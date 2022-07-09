3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $424,900

Simply Amazing! Designed with distinction, this gorgeous home in Cedar Falls is packed full of wonderful upgrades, flawless features, and a style that you’ll love! Step inside to a beautiful entry and a perfect open layout! The incredible living space has tons of natural light, and boasts a stunning white tile fireplace, and plenty of room to entertain. This area flows seamlessly into the dining room and kitchen, and has convenient access to the raised deck, perfect for summer grilling. The kitchen is awesome, featuring quartz countertops, stunning white upgraded cabinetry that extends full-height to the 9’ ceiling, and top-of-the-line appliances! With a great layout and upgrades galore, it is a chef's dream! Completing the main level is an office space, a half bath, and a drop zone/laundry area right off of the attached three stall garage. On the upper level is where you will find the spacious master bedroom, with a walk-in closet, and master ensuite. Also on this level are two additional large bedrooms and a second full bathroom. The bright and light walk-out lower level is such a great addition! With an expansive secondary living area and multi-purpose space, it is a great place to enjoy family time or entertain guests. A third full bathroom and plenty of storage space creates an ultimate lower level! Outside, you’ll enjoy the large back deck, lower level patio, and an open and unobstructed view out back. Truly, this home is one of those hard to find homes! All of this, plus a popular location and walking distance to the new Aldrich Elementary, makes this home hard to beat! Schedule your showing today!