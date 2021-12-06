3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $419,748

Spectacular brick ranch style home located in the desirable Briarwood Hills addition. With just under 4,000 square feet of living space this home offers a great open design floor plan with many features and upgrades. Enjoy the huge main floor family room with gas fireplace adjacent to the oversized gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and four seasons room as well as main floor laundry. Entertain in style with the formal dinning room. Plenty of additional room to roam with 3 bedrooms on the main floor including the massive master suite with tiled shower and garden tub. Enjoy the finished lower level family room and theater room/home office, also great unfinished storage with room for a home shop or workout room build out. Call today for additional details or to schedule your private showing.