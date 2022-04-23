3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $419,000

Simply stunning!! Step right in to this beautiful ranch home in the Arbors. As you enter this home you are greeted by a spacious entry that opens to a light-filled living room with 10 ft ceilings and two large windows plus a gas fireplace with black tile surround. The living room flows right into the kitchen and dining area giving you a perfect floor plan for entertaining. The gorgeous kitchen features white cabinetry, quartz counters, tile backsplash, a large walk-in pantry plus a large center island perfect to gather around. Just off the kitchen is a spacious dining area that overlooks the fenced backyard. Escape to your master suite which includes a large bedroom and plus master bathroom with beautiful tile shower and large walk-in closet. The main floor also features two nice sized spare bedrooms plus a full main bathroom with transom window above the tub\shower. Also enjoy the main floor laundry room with cabinetry and drop area located just off the 3 stall garage. The lower level provides ample storage and room for future finished space. Step outside and enjoy your private backyard with black vinyl fencing plus a patio to relax on. Take a look today!!!