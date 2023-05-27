This Cambridge II home has so many custom features! We begin with adding square footage to your great room and kitchen area as well as widening the garage. We have dressed up the elevation of the home with additional windows and stone accents. Inside, your kitchen and bathroom will have quartz countertops, beautiful lighting accents and plumbing fixtures. LVP flooring graces your main areas along with painted trim.
3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $415,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two people are dead and two others injured in a two-vehicle crash north of Waterloo Monday morning.
Authorities have identified the woman who died in a Sunday night stabbing in Waterloo.
Police are investigating a Sunday night stabbing that ended with the death of a Waterloo woman.
There is also a gap when it comes to leadership. Only one person of color held a rank above patrol officer in Waterloo. Other local police age…
Authorities have released the identities of two people who died in a Monday morning crash on U.S. Highway 63/Logan Avenue.