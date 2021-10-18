This is the one you have been waiting for! You will love the private setting, 3-4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, with several areas for entertaining. The main level features new flooring in living room, kitchen, and dining area, convenient laundry plus 1/2 bath. Sliders to screened in porch to enjoy the private backyard and over 1/2 acre treed lot. The master bedroom with walk-in closet and master bath is also on the main floor. Head upstairs to an open area to have a computer or cozy den space, 2 bedrooms, and a bonus game room over the garage. The walkout basement is totally remodeled featuring a family room, workout room and bathroom with large soaking jet tub. This home is ready for you to call it your home!
3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $395,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
More than 10,000 Deere & Co. workers are hours away from a strike, a move that would send shock waves through the Cedar Valley economy.
David’s Taphouse and Dumplings will open later this month in a new 3,600 square foot space at 200 West 1st Street .
Deere employees voted down the new contract offer Sunday night because of low wage increases and decreasing retirement benefits, according to one Quad-Cities union worker, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, because he feared retribution.
Waterloo Deere workers hit the picket line at 7 a.m. Thursday.
The case was investigated by the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals.
Police said she pulled out a .22-caliber revolver and fired eight shots into the air in an attempt to frighten away the attacking dog.
WATERLOO — Union leaders were in last-minute contract negotiations with Deere and Co. Wednesday afternoon as workers were hours away from a strike.
A Cedar Falls man has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and officers who then tried to arrest him.
A Janesville man who was caught with 1.6 kilograms of meth and guns in 2020 has been sentenced to more than two decades in prison.
A Waterloo woman has been arrested after she allegedly threw a chair at police during an early morning raid at her home.