This Northbrook II plan is a great choice for those seeking a spacious and functional home. This plan features a master suite complete with a walk-in closet, as well as two additional bedrooms and a bath. The open concept layout of the home is perfect for those who love natural light, as there are plenty of windows on the south side of the home. One of the standout features of the Northbrook II plan is the spacious laundry room located on the main floor. Additionally, the large walk-in pantry just off of the kitchen provides ample storage space for all your needs. Downstairs, you can create your own space in the unfinished area. Other features include custom bump out fireplace in the living room and large 2 stall attached garage.
3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $392,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The 53-year-old motorcycle driver died in the single-vehicle accident, which occured about 6:50 p.m.
Steamboat Gardens, located at 1740 Falls Ave., is one of the oldest – if not the oldest – restaurant in Waterloo.
The possibility of a new retail center near Crossroads Mall will be debated later by the Waterloo City Council after it postponed sale of righ…
Authorities allege she bought several pistols from Cedar Falls stores, filling out paperwork indicating they were for her when, in fact, she w…
A Minnesota man bought a Mega Millions ticket during a stop for gas in Black Hawk County and won $10,000.