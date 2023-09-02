This Northbrook II plan is a great choice for those seeking a spacious and functional home. This plan features a master suite complete with a walk-in closet, as well as two additional bedrooms and a bath. The open concept layout of the home is perfect for those who love natural light, as there are plenty of windows on the south side of the home. One of the standout features of the Northbrook II plan is the spacious laundry room located on the main floor. Additionally, the large walk-in pantry just off of the kitchen provides ample storage space for all your needs. Downstairs, you can create your own space in the unfinished area. Other features include custom bump out fireplace in the living room and large 2 stall attached garage.
3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $389,900
