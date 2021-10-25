3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $384,900

This is the one you have been waiting for! You will love the private setting, 3-4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, with several areas for entertaining. The main level features new flooring in living room, kitchen, and dining area, convenient laundry plus 1/2 bath. Sliders to screened in porch to enjoy the private backyard and over 1/2 acre treed lot. The master bedroom with walk-in closet and master bath is also on the main floor. Head upstairs to an open area to have a computer or cozy den space, 2 bedrooms, and a bonus game room over the garage. The walkout basement is totally remodeled featuring a family room, workout room and bathroom with large soaking jet tub. This home is ready for you to call it your home!