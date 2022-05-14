3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $379,900

Check out the views from the backyard of this home! If you enjoy spending time outdoors you will love the oversized patio with access from the lower level, as well as a deck and amazing backyard. Inside you will find a gorgeous great room anchored by a gas fireplace with floor to ceiling tile. The kitchen is stunning with white cabinets and dark tops. The entire main floor of the home has luxury vinyl plank flooring. The master suite includes a tile shower and walk-in closet. The walk-out lower level is unfinished and has a 3/4 bath roughed in along with a wet bar rough. Come take a peek!