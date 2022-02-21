Stay Tuned! **This is part of our Coming Soon Program: This property is in a "Delayed Showing" status. The date and time a showing may occur is 3/1/2022** Updates galore! Stepping inside, this one feels new! You will be impressed with all of the work that has gone into this one. With new flooring, new architectural design features, a brand new kitchen, new mechanicals and more - this one is going to move quickly! Situated on nearly a half acre lot, schedule your showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $339,900
