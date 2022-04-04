 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $309,000

RARE FIND! In town acreage setting (1 Ac) with oversized two car, HEATED garage and 1024 Sq ft (32x32) Outbuilding. The house is a two bedroom ranch (could be converted to 3 bed) with mudroom, large kitchen and one bathroom. Partial basement of 312 Ft. Basement houses the water heater and well components. Also good for storage. Property sale DOES include outbuilding. SHOWINGS ONLY SATURDAY APRIL 2ND AND SUNDAY THE 3RD. House is on well and septic and fueled by propane.

