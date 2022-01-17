3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $294,900

Enjoy your morning coffee & evening sunsets while gazing across the n'hood pond from your rear deck and catch some bass during the day! Owners state the pond is well stocked! This lovely 3 bedroom 3 bath condo is move-in ready! It's tucked away in the SE portion of The Meadows off the beaten path offering quiet, carefree living w/ that soothing water view you've been looking for. You'll find crisp white tile flooring as you enter the foyer which flows on into the fully-equipped, eat-in & vaulted cherry kitchen that offers attractive Quartz countertops and a brand new refrigerator. A double-sided gas fireplace warms the vaulted dining/living area & the master bedroom too! That spacious living area also includes built-in shelving & French doors to the rear deck. The spacious master suite sports a large walk-in closet and an exit to the screened portion of the rear deck. Enjoy the convenience & space in the main floor laundry room with more tile flooring. The open stairwell takes you to the finished lower level which includes 2 guest bedrooms, a 3rd bath and family room with daylight windows and a full wall of book/display shelving. And there's still plenty of storage space! The high-efficiency furnace & CA were new in 2021 & Radon mitigation is in place in the adjacent condo and serves both units. Keep your shovel but sell the blower and the mower, relax and enjoy the easy life of condo living! Monthly HOA fee is $150 and avg monthly utilities are $203 as quoted by CFU 1/12/22. Any and all offers will be presented on Tuesday 1/18/22