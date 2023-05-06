Look no further than this fantastic condo! In a convenient location, this one just can’t be beat! Welcoming you in, you are greeted by a great entryway leading you into the open, eat-in kitchen. This kitchen boasts beautiful white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and a quartz island with bar seating. Attached is the spacious living room featuring large windows allowing tons of natural light to flood the space. You also have access to the rear covered deck, perfect for those warm summer nights. Just off the living room, you will find the primary bedroom and ensuite. You will never want to leave this space! Boasting an awesome walk-in closet, large double quartz vanity with plenty of counter space! Also on the main floor, an additional bedroom, full bathroom, and main floor laundry, convenience is key! The lower level has a secondary living room, an additional bedroom, and a full bathroom. The exterior features an attached, two-stall garage, great curb appeal, and a wonderful view of the park, great for kids and pets to roam! Don’t wait on this one, it will go fast! Schedule your tour today!