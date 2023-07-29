Vaulted high ceilings, open concept living space, lots of natural light, no yard work or shoveling in the winter, does this sound like your kind of home? Well, look no further!! This beautiful condo would be perfect for you!! You can zip in through the attached double stall garage avoiding the elements or stroll along the sidewalk to the covered porch to enter. Via the garage you can drop off your items in the laundry room conveniently located right inside the door. Just steps from there you will find an adequately~sized room, versatile enough to serve as a bedroom, home office, or exercise haven, complemented by a well~placed full bath next door. The large open living space is great for entertaining and you won't miss out on the conversations while whipping up your favorite dishes in the beautiful kitchen. The cabinets are plentiful along with an ample amount of counter space, don't forget the stainless appliances and the window above the kitchen sink which makes the kitchen complete!! Just off the kitchen you have access to a deck to enjoy your morning coffee or your favorite beverage!! Finishing off the main floor is the primary bedroom ensuite!! The large bedroom offers double closets along with a full bathroom with a double vanity!! As you head to the lower level you'll find a handy full closet in the hallway, perfect for hanging coats and storing shoes. The lower level has a cozy family room adorned with an electric fireplace, as well as another full bathroom. Additionally, there's another full~size bedroom and a flexible space that could easily be repurposed as a non~conforming bedroom or multi~functional room. The storage room ensures you can keep your home impeccably organized. You will love the condo's location as it is absolutely prime, centrally situated with effortless access to shopping, entertainment, and inviting walking trails, making it the perfect place to call home. The monthly association fee is $125 monthly covers lawn care, snow removal and exterior maintenance.**Average utilities over a 12 month period for electric, water, sewer and garbage is $209 monthly**Contingent on sellers finding suitable housing***..