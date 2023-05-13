Located in the Greenhill Village Neighborhood we are offering this 2 story condo with 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths. Open floor concept with luxury vinyl flooring throughout. Stainless steel kitchen appliances included. Half bath on main level. Dining room with door to the deck. 2nd Floor offers a master bedroom with walk in closet and master bath. Two additional bedrooms and a full bath plus laundry closet! Lower level is ready to finish. Potential for another bedroom, bathroom and family room. Attached double garage. Centrally located in Cedar Falls with parks, trails, sporting events and much more close by! Come take a look for yourself!!!
3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $279,900
