3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $278,900

This amazing townhouse has been owner occupied for just over a year and in like new condition. Situated in a thriving area of Cedar Falls next to a newly constructed park, bike trails, fitness area, and other conveniences. This townhouse features 2 fully finished level with a large basement to make your own, plus a covered back deck overlooking a wide open spacious back yard. Also features high end cabinetry, counter tops, and luxury flooring throughout. Double attached garage. Immediate occupancy.