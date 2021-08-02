3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $275,000

JUST REDUCED $15,000! Now $275,000 - MOTIVATED SELLERS!! Superb 2008 built 3 bedroom ranch with a bright, open concept main floor. The living room features a gas fireplace. There's ample storage in the kitchen along with a gas stove that also has a plug in if you prefer having an electric stove. The dining area leads to the newly painted back deck. In the lower level there is a large family room with a WALK-OUT slider to the backyard. It is also already stubbed for a 3rd bath and 4th bedroom and there is ample storage! There is a NEW ROOF and the entire home and garage have just been painted! Located in Greenhill Village down the street from the new Place to Play Park and near the Cedar Valley trails. This home is in the Southdale and Peet school district and the bus picks up children for school right in front of the house!