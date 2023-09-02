New construction townhomes in a wonderful location, private views with trees and green space, just off of Greenhill Rd and within walking distance to Fareway and just a few minutes from Target, WalMart and shopping! Trail access is just steps away. These homes offer 1500 sq ft of living space and a 2 car garage. The main level has kitchen, dining and living rooms with a half bath. The kitchen is galley style and comes complete with quartz tops, painted shaker-style cabinets and appliances are included. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms (one en-suite with large bathroom and closet), 2 bathrooms and a full laundry room. There is plenty of greenspace in this project for owner's enjoyment. Projected HOA costs - $175/mo handling lawn care, snow removal, exterior insurance and exterior maintenance. Listing agent is member of ownership entity.
3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $270,675
