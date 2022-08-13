3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $254,900

Condo located in the Greenhill Village Neighborhood. Step inside and enjoy open floor concept with luxury vinyl flooring throughout. Spacious living room, kitchen with island and stainless steel kitchen appliances, dining area and 1/2 bath. 2nd floor offers a master bedroom with walk in closet and master bath. Two additional bedrooms and a full bath plus laundry closet! Lower level is ready to finish. Potential for another bedroom, bathroom and family room. Outside has attached double garage and covered deck great for gatherings.