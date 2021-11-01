3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $254,900

Stunning, newly renovated colonial home in Cedar Falls! There is lots of new AND lots of character in this endearing 3 bedroom home. The living room centers around the fireplace that has been spruced up to harmonize with the new flooring and paint throughout the home. The kitchen, possesses all new appliances and quartz countertops and has space for a table or island. In the dining room you will be excited to see a built-in hutch, perfect for storing extras out of sight. Up the stairs you will find two bedrooms that share a full bath and a master suite with a gorgeous 3/4 bath with a double vanity, quartz countertops and a walk-in closet! All of the windows in this home are new. The garage has ample space for storage/shop and two car stalls. There is even a shed in the backyard with tons of potential for a cute she-shed or greenhouse. Come see for yourself!