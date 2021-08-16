3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $247,000

You won't want to miss this beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath ranch located just around the corner from Orchard Hill Elementary on practically an acre of land! You will feel right at home the moment you step inside and are greeted with a spacious living room that feels bright and airy with natural light coming from the large bay window. You will love all of the great updates throughout the entire home and the attached 2 stall garage! Just off the living room is the spacious kitchen with tons of bright, white cabinetry with modern backsplash, great counter space for cooking, and stainless appliances. Conveniently connected to this space is the sliding patio door leading out to the backyard oasis with an extra storage shed! Back inside on the main floor are 3 spacious bedrooms and 1 bath. The lower level offers another living area, half bath, laundry, and has tons of storage space. This rare opportunity is definitely a must-see! Set up your showing today!
