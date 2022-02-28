Don’t miss this 3 bedroom, 1.75 bathroom home within walking distance to Hansen Elementary and Holmes Junior High! Walking through the front door, you are greeted with loads of natural light coming through the large bay window. There is room to entertain with the open living room/dining room and attached galley kitchen with beautifully maintained cabinets and countertops. Attached to the kitchen is a separate seating area, great for a kids play room to keep them in view while you’re working in the kitchen or eat-in kitchen seating. This spring would be the perfect time to enjoy the 3-season enclosed porch or wood deck off the kitchen. The main floor also features 3 large bedrooms and a full-size bath with double vanity. Downstairs is ready for your own personal touch. Make the perfect family room, man cave, or workout room along with the ¾ bath and laundry area.
3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $239,900
